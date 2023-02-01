Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Season nine of Love Island is well underway, and the Islanders are nicely settled in their swanky South African villa.

For only the second time, this season is taking place during winter – and Maya Jama has taken the reins as host.

However, the Islanders better not get too comfortable, as new contestants are always ready and waiting to disrupt proceedings and switch up the dynamics of settled couples.

Entering the villa on Wednesday (1 February) is 28-year-old Jordan Odofin, from London.

But who is he?

What are Jordan’s vital statistics?

Jordan is 28 years old and works as a senior HR advisor. A Londoner, Jordan has already noted that he’ll bring his “London swagger” to the villa, and pointed out that not many other men in the villa hail from the nation’s capital city.

He added: “I’m 6’5 so I’m tall and I’ve got a good physique. I’ve got a good dress sense – and apparently I’m easy on the eye, too!”

As well as this, he says his loved ones would describe him as “level-headed, calm, cool, collected and funny”.

Jordan Odofin, a Love Island bombshell (ITV)

Why Love Island?

Jordan says that he’s turning to the Island for love because, after years of putting effort into his career, he’s ready to meet someone special.

“I’m looking to find a genuine connection with someone,” he explained.

“Firstly, I’ve been busy and focused on my career and there’ve been lots of distractions with dating apps and meeting people on nights out. It feels like the right time for me to settle down.”

What’s his type? Any icks?

Someone like Olivia or Zara may be on Jordan’s radar, as he says he’s on the hunt for a woman who speaks her mind.

“I need a girl that can put me in my place, therefore I’ve got my eye on all the strong women in the villa!” he said.

Love Island airs nightly (excluding Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.