Love Island is back for its summer 2024 edition, with a new group of singletons hoping to find love and form part of the next winning couple.

Those who are crowned the winners of the ITV2 reality show not only get a £50,000 cash prize to share, but usually also walk out of the villa to newfound fame and offers of brand partnerships and a future as influencers.

Here’s a reminder of all the winners from the previous series of Love Island...

Series One (2015)

The winners of the very first series of modern Love Island were Jessica Hayes and Max Morley, who each bagged £50,000 at the series’ conclusion.

It was only 40 days after the show ended that the pair announced they were separating, though, to the dismay of fans.

Series Two (2016)

Cara and Nathan on ‘Love Island’ ( ITV )

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey were crowned victorious in Love Island’s second season, having got together on the very first day of the show.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen were the couple to narrowly miss out.

Series Three (2017)

Love Island’s third season saw Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies claim the top spot, beating Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes at the finish.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies pictured at the premiere of ‘Logan Lucky’ in 2017 ( Getty Images )

The duo didn’t stay together for long after the show’s conclusion, but reportedly remain on good terms. Following his Love Island success, Cetinay has been seen on This Morning as the ITV series’ showbiz reporter, competed on Dancing on Ice, and joined radio station Capital as a cover presenter.

Davies, meanwhile, has appeared on stage in Dolly Parton’s West End musical 9 to 5 and has also competed on Dancing on Ice.

Series Four (2018)

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer at a ‘Love Island’ photocall ( Getty Images )

The fourth season was won by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, who split up not long after the series ended.

Dyer, the daughter of actor Danny Dyer, has since gone on to co-present the TV series True Love or True Lives with her father, and a podcast called Sorted with the Dyers, as well as making a guest appearance in EastEnders as a taxi driver named Jeanette.

Fincham has appeared on Celebs Go Dating and The Only Way is Essex.

Series Five (2019)

In a shocking turnout for the books, Irish contestant Greg O’Shea entered the villa with only two weeks left of the series, partnering up with Amber Gill, and the pair finished as the winners.

After the series concluded, Gill signed a lucrative clothing deal, while O’Shea returned to Ireland to finish his law degree, with their relationship lasting less than two months in total.

Gill has since appeared on Celebrity Mastermind (her specialist subject was the film How to Train Your Dragon) and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

O’Shea joined Virgin Media Television in 2022 as a presenter on The 6 O'Clock Show.

Series Six (2020)

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp photographed in June 2021 ( Getty Images for Walt Disney Stu )

The controversial first “winter” version of Love Island transposed the action from Mallorca to Cape Town, with mixed results.

The series was won by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

Series Seven (2021)

Millie and Liam on ‘Love Island' ( ITV )

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned the winners of 2021’s Love Island, which took place during the Covid pandemic.

The reigning champions later announced that they were splitting after one year together.

Series Eight (2022)

Ekin-Su and Davide ( ITV )

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti won season eight of the show, with The Independent’s Lucy Thackray writing that the drama-loving Cülcüloglu was the greatest Love Island contestant of all time.

Series Nine (2023)

Kai and Sanam on ‘Love Island’ ( ITV )

The winners of the second ever winter edition were 24-year olds Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, making Sanam the first Casa Amor Islander to win the series.

Series 10 (2023)

Jess and Sammy ( ITV )

Jess Harding and Sammy Root won the 2023 summer edition. The couple beat runners-up Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki to the crown, while Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde came in third.

The pair broke up just months after their win.

Series 11 (2024)

Love Island All Stars ( ITV )

Molly Smith and Tom Clare were the first ever winners of the All-Star edition.

Last month, Molly confirmed Tom had started the process of moving in to her Manchester apartment.