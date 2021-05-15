A Torchwood audio drama starring John Barrowman has been pulled, with producers saying they have “no plans” to publish the title.

Big Finish, which produces and distributes Doctor Who and Torchwood audio dramas, told Metro in a statement: “We only have one upcoming title featuring John Barrowman – Torchwood: Absent Friends. We have no plans to publish this title at this time.”

Barrowman was also recently cut from Doctor Who: Time Fracture, which originally featured a pre-recorded video message from the actor.

These removals come in the wake a series of misconduct allegations made against the star.

Last month, a 2015 video from a Doctor Who convention was unearthed, in which actor Noel Clarke alleged that Barrowman would expose himself on the show’s set and take “his d*** out every five minutes”.

At one point in the clip, Clarke asks his co-star Camille Coduri whether she remembers “that time he put it on your shoulder in the makeup truck?” to which she responds: “Yes, I do.”

On 7 May, Barrowman responded, telling The Guardian that he did engage in “tomfoolery” while working on Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood, and that he has evolved in the years since.

The actor said that his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”. He added: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously.”

In 2008, Barrowman apologised after pulling down his trousers during an interview with BBC Radio 1, saying that he had joined in “the light-hearted and fun banter of the show” but “went too far”.

In his new statement, Barrowman reiterated his stance, saying: “Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”