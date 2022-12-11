Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Challis has a heartwarming reference to Only Fools and Horses on his headstone.

Challis died in September 2021 of cancer. He was 79.

The actor was best known for portraying Terrance Aubrey “Boycie” Boyce in the long-running BBC sitcom.

His wife Carol Challis shared a photo of her late husband’s grave to Twitter, giving fans who wish to visit directions on how to get there.

Some people noticed that a touching tribute on the headstone is a reference to a one-liner famously spoken by his character in Only Fools and Horses.

The headstone reads: “John Challis – actor – 1942-2021.” Below are the words: “I am here.”

Fans will recognise the phrase from an episode of Only Fools in which a psychic named Elsie is hosting a seance with Boycie, Del Boy (David Jason), and Rodney Trotter (Nicholas Lyndhurst).

In the scene, Elsie claims to have made contact with an unknown man, telling the crowd: “He wishes to speak to someone named Audrey… no, Aubrey.”

The room is silent until Challis’s character speaks up, announcing: “I am here.” He then explains that his middle name is Aubrey.

After one character remarks that Boycie has never once said his name was Aubrey, Boycie replies: “Nor would you if your name was Aubrey.”

Fans have commented on the post, highlighting the connection to that particular episode.

(Getty)

One person wrote: “He stole that episode from some of the finest comedy actors around with those memorable three words. Rest in peace John/Boycie.”

Another added: “As far as gravestones go, that’s brilliant!!”