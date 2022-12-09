Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Winslet discussed her reunion with director James Cameron on The Graham Norton Show Friday (9 December) night.

The actor stars in Cameron’s highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of the Water, out 16 December.

However, Winslet famously said in the past that it would take a lot for her to work with the director again after her “frightening” experience filming Titanic (1997).

“There were times I was genuinely frightened of him,” Winslet, who was 21 when she was cast as Rose opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack, told the Los Angeles Times in 1997.

She told The Guardian two years later: “He has a temper like you wouldn’t believe. You’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again.”

Asked about working with the director again by Norton, Winslet responded: “It’s nearly 27 years since Titanic and I was very young. Looking back so much gets twisted. Jim is an amazing man and all the good things I ever said about him were left out so it’s nice to be able to say how extraordinary he is and know people are going to listen this time.

Kate Winslet attends the premiere of ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ (Getty Image)

“How he creates these stories is just mesmerising and he establishes a working environment that is so much fun, really collaborative and super experimental. It’s an amazing thing to be a part of and I walked away thinking, ‘I could do that again, and again, and again.’”

In a recent interview, Cameron suggested that Winslet was left feeling “a bit traumatised” by her experience on Titanic.

“I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit traumatised by the scale of the production and her responsibility within it,” he told RadioTimes.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He added: “We’ve both been eager over time to work together again, to see what the other is about at this point in our lives and careers.

”She’s very large and in charge on set. You’d swear she was producing the film!”

The Way of Water is the first of four planned Avatar sequels that Cameron will release every other year until 2028.