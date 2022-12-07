Sigourney Weaver says new Avatar film let her return to her adolescence

Sigourney Weaver has hailed the new Avatar film as being a “safe” way for her to return to her adolescence.

The Alien actor, 73, stars in the highly-anticipated Avatar: The Way Of Water as the adopted teenage daughter of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana’s characters, Jake Scully and Neytiri.

In the original 2009 Avatar, Weaver played research scientist Dr Grace Augustine.

“I remember being 14, 15…so I often wanted to disappear (and) I remember what a see-saw it was,” Weaver said.

“[Avatar] was kind of a safe way (of) going back into my adolescence.”

