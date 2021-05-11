John Mulaney makes ‘hilarious’ and ‘harrowing’ stand-up return after leaving rehab

John Mulaney has performed his first stand-up show since leaving rehab in February.

The comedian graced the stage at New York’s City Winery for the first of five socially distanced sold out sets titled “From Scratch” on Monday (10 May).

According to attendees, Mulaney didn’t shy away from the 60 days he spent in rehab, with Rolling Stone’s senior editor David Fear calling the set “vulnerable” and “remarkably raw”.

Fear said that, at one stage, Mulaney told the audience: “When I’m alone, I realise I’m with the person who tried to kill me.”

Fear tweeted: “Ninety mins that was mostly processing his intervention and rehab experience,” and called the set: “Hilarious, harrowing, brave, historic.”

Money senior writer Julia Glum added: “I don’t know much about comedy, but imho he did a great job... an excellent mix of humour and honesty. I’m rooting for u, dude.”

Another attendee described it as “painfully funny”.

Rolling Stone senior editor David Fear described John Mulaney’s show as ‘historic’ (Twitter)

Mulaney, who was treated for addiction, performed the show shortly after it was announced he was separating from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Tender said via her representative: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Mulaney’s rep told Page Six: “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

