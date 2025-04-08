Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Stamos has clarified his recent appearance at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Over the weekend, the 61-year-old actor was photographed wearing a tuxedo at the hotel and events space.

It was not immediately clear what Stamos was attending, leading some fans on X to assume he was supporting the president, saying they were “sad and disgusted.”

However, the Full House star responded to the backlash on Monday, explaining that he was at Mar-a-Lago for a bipartisan charity function.

“I accepted the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala—an evening dedicated to honoring and uplighting our frontline workers,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“This nonpartisan event supports The Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations, a 501(c)(3) organization that trains 350-400 nurses every year, directly addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Palm Beach County.”

He further defended his appearance at the event by emphasizing how important nurses are.

open image in gallery John Stamos says ‘supporting nurses isn’t political’ as he explains why he was at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend ( Instagram/@johnstamos )

“Supporting nurses isn’t political — it’s essential. These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day,” Stamos continued. “I stand by the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities.”

“My values and political views remain unchanged and if you don’t donate to Palm Beach Ray of Hope, then please consider donating to,” he concluded, sharing a link to Democracy Forward, a “national legal organization that advances democracy and social progress through litigation, policy and public education, and regulatory engagement,” according to its official website.

In the link to make donations, shared by Stamos, the page reads: “On Inauguration Day, President Trump swore an oath to the Constitution. We need your help to hold him and his administration accountable.”

open image in gallery John Stamos says his ‘political views remain unchanged’ after he was spotted at Mar-a-Lago ( Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images )

The General Hospital alum has previously shared his political stance. During the 2020 presidential election, he publicly endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, posting a picture of himself alongside the former president in the White House on X after their win.

Leading up to the 2024 election, he again shared his support for Harris. He was a part of the group of celebrities who signed up for the “Comics for Harris” Zoom call, which benefited her campaign.

In November, the day before election day, Stamos shared a message about “personal reflection” and his political views on Instagram.

“I’m not here to tell anyone how to vote. This is not about dictating choices or dismissing opinions. But as we look ahead, it’s no secret who I will be casting my vote for,” he wrote in the caption. “We need a leader who prioritizes unity and strives to bridge the divides that have deepened over the past years. My hope is that this election leads to a renewed focus on bringing people together, fostering dialogue, and seeking justice and equality for all.”

Stamos concluded: “At the end of the day, I wish for a safe and honest election. And no matter the outcome, I will support the elected president and pray for a peaceful and honest transition. Let’s remember that despite our differences, we share a common humanity. May this election be a step towards healing, unity, and hope.”