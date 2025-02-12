Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV star John Whaite has joined the explicit adult content site OnlyFans after turning his back on TV.

Whaite, 34, best known for winning the third series of The Great British Bake Off in 2012 and later appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, is offering “solo” or “collaborative” content from £10 subscriptions per month, or £27 for a three-month package.

The profile, which has 116 posts so far, sees a photograph of the TV star lying face-down on a bed in the nude. The caption reads: “The side of me you haven’t seen… yet”.

Whaite is pursuing OnlyFans alongside his successful baking business, Ruff Puff Brownies, which he runs with his husband Paul Atkins. The couple sell hand-baked goods in batches, which regularly sell out due to the demand from their 38,000 followers.

His sign-up to OnlyFans comes after Steph McGovern’s Steph’s Packed Lunch show, which Whaite would make regular appearances on, was cancelled in 2023 after three years on air.

He told MailOnline in a recent interview that he is turning his focus away from the TV industry and towards business.

“Since leaving the TV industry, I decided to focus on business. Now I run two fairly successful and exciting businesses,” he told the publication.

“One sells brownies and cookies while the other is a meatier enterprise. If you want to buy my sweet treats head to Ruff Puff Brownies and if you want to buy my meat head to my OnlyFans page.”

open image in gallery John Whaite runs a successful dessert company alongside his husband ( PA )

The chef made Strictly history in 2021 as one half of the BBC show’s first ever same-sex male couple with professional dancer Johannes Radebe, and the pair reached the final together.

Whaite, who married his long-term partner Atkins in February 2024, admitted after leaving the dancing competition that he “fell in love” with his dance partner Johannes Radebe.

“I can’t speak for [Radebe] – because I’m not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love here,” he added.

Whaite revealed that he discussed his feelings with Atkins and that the pair briefly took some time apart, explaining that “Paul of all people deserved to understand how I was feeling”.

“You go through life being told that you’ll fall in love with someone, you’ll get married, you’ll have children and that’s it,” he said.

open image in gallery John Whaite and Johannes Radebe on the ‘Strictly’ tour in 2022 ( Getty Images )

“But love can’t just be directed to one person. The heart can easily split into two or three or four. And those loves aren’t mutually exclusive.”

After the couple reunited following their brief split, Whaite decided to keep his distance from Radebe, explaining: “If it would be tricky for Paul for me to be in contact with Johannes, then it’s a sacrifice that I have to make.”

Radebe addressed Whaite’s revelation shortly after the interview, noting that he was “keen” to emphasise “the platonic nature of their connection”.

“We have gone on to have such a beautiful experience together that it would be a shame if we were not friends after all that,” he told The Times.

“What we agreed is that, regardless of what life throws at us, we will always keep [this friendship] going. ‘We are friends for life,’ I always say to him. ‘I know where you live. You cannot get rid of me.’ I still speak to him.”