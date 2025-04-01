Jon Richardson addresses decision to ‘quit comedy’ with surprise career news

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Richardson has addressed his decision to step away from comedy by announcing a surprise role in a BBC drama series.

The stand-up comedian is a favourite among TV viewers thanks to his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Taskmaster.

However, Richardson, who divorced his wife of nine years in April 2024, recently took a break from comedy – and found that he enjoyed it so much he has extended the hiatus and, according to the star, embarked on a new career.

In a “little update” provided for his fans, which he admitted was rare, Richardson said: “I don’t really do social media updates, and I’ll tell you why – because I don’t think anyone cares.

“But I have a little bit of news. I’ve obviously been taking a little bit of a break from stand-up and it’s really made me want to carry on taking a break from stand-up.”

Here, Richardson claimed that he was inspired by an old diary entry he wrote in 1997, when he was 14, to train to be a teacher.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about that,” Richardson continued, adding: “I’ve loved being a comedian – it was absolutely the right choice – but I’ve decided it would’ve been nice to try the other option, so that’s exactly what I’m gonna do.”

He said he’s “been doing some training” and has “taken a teaching position” – and, in a follow-up post, he revealed he’s joined the cast of Waterloo Road.

”I would say that joining Waterloo Road is a dream come true, but in truth most of my dreams about school revolve around not having done my homework or put on my uniform,” he said.

open image in gallery Comedian Jon Richardson announces career change on Instagram ( Instagram )

‘I wanted to be a teacher growing up so hopefully this role will put all those ambitions to bed, and I can stop telling my friends and family that I will be testing them on what I’ve been saying or telling audiences on tour that it’s their own time they’re wasting.’

After the original anouncement he was to step away from comedy, Richardson’s fellow stars responded to the news, with Romesh Ranganathan writing: “You’re going to be brilliant mate.”

Lucy Smyth said: “Congrats!! Lucky kids! I’m hoping a career in teaching will make you want to do stand-up.”

Meanwhile, Josh Widdicombe quipped: “Comedy’s loss is teaching’s loss.”

But Richardson’s fans were left upset by the news, with one writing: “Please tell me this is an early April fools? But those kids will be incredibly lucky,” while another stated: “I’m gutted you (may) have decided to leave comedy/stand up, you are my fav comedian. But I wish you all the best on your new chapter.”

The Waterloo Road casting comes after Richardson and his ex Lucy Beaumont announced they were divorcing after nine years of marriage.

In April 2024, the couple, who have a daughter together, shared a joint statement saying they had “amicably made the difficult decision to divorce”.

They asked for their privacy to be respected “at this sensitive time”, and said they would be making no further comment.

The statement read: “We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways.

open image in gallery Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announced divorce in April 2024 ( Getty Images )

“As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being.

The pair, who married in 2015, starred in Meet the Richardsons, in which they detailed the ups and downs of marital life while playing exaggerated versions of themselves.

Meet the Richardsons has featured a variety of celebrity guests over the years, including Alexander Armstrong, Brian Cox and David Tennant