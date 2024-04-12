Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce divorce after nine years

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont have announced they are divorcing after nine years of marriage.

The couple, who have a daughter together, shared a joint statement saying they had “amicably made the difficult decision to divorce”.

They asked for their privacy to be respected “at this sensitive time”, and said they would be making no further comment.

The statement read: “We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways.

“As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being.

The pair, who married in 2015, starred in Meet the Richardsons, in which they detail the ups and downs of marital life while playing exaggerated versions of themselves.

The fifth series of the mockumentary began earlier this month, and Beaumont was nominated for a Bafta TV award for her performance in the show.

Meet the Richardsons has featured a variety of celebrity guests over the years, including Alexander Armstrong, Brian Cox and David Tennant.

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont have announced they are divorcing after nine years of marriage ( Getty Images )

Speaking about the latest series, Beaumont said: “I think this is the best one, to be honest. Every series we’ve got better and better.”

The couple have previously addressed the difficulty of working together, with Richardson saying: “To give us some credit, I think we are really good at what is quite an intense thing you know, working together on a project that does take the full year to write the series film the series, edit it and promote it.”

“We’re always working on it and to balance that amongst still maintaining a private life isn’t easy, and I think we’re really good at it.

“There’s times obviously it’s difficult because marriage is difficult anyway, you know, I could be a dentist and you know, Lucy could be a teacher and marriage is just difficult. So this extra element doesn’t make it any easier. But I do think we’re actually quite good.”

Away from the show, Richardson appears as a regular panellist on 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He has also presented Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier and taken part in Taskmaster.

Beaumont also appeared on Taskmaster, and has appeared on Would I Lie to You? and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

All series of Meet The Richardsons are available to watch on Dave.