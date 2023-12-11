Lucy Beaumont flattered by Timothee Chalamet’s fixation with Hull accent

Lucy Beaumont joked about Timothee Chalamet’s admittance that he finds the Hull accent sexy, while on BBC Breakfast today (11 December)

The comedian, who comes from Hull, was flattered by the Wonka star, 27, crowning Hull as the UK’s “sexiest” regional accent in a LadBible interview.

“I’ve had to have difficult conversations with my husband, obviously, work out the age gap,” she jokingly said.

The Taskmaster star added: “He seems a lovely young boy...I’m not weird, I don’t have any feelings for that young lad, apart from the fact he thinks I’m sexy.”