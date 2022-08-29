Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House of the Dragon is well under way – but fans are excited for another Game of Thrones prequel that may already be in the works.

In June this year, reports emerged that a spin-off series focusing on Jon Snow was in early development at HBO with Kit Harington reprising his role.

Eagle-eyed fans believe they have now spotted a big clue hinting at the truth of those reports.

TV producer Daniel West is working on an “untitled” limited series for HBO, according to the filmmaker’s credits on his agent’s website.

West previously worked with Harington on the 2017 historical drama Gunpowder. He also co-wrote Netflix’s hit series Top Boy.

As reported by Metro, the news was circulated on Reddit by user Mamula1 who wrote: “As we expected, [Daniel] is probably working with Kit on Jon Snow’s sequel.”

If fans are indeed correct then West’s credit has also revealed a vital aspect of the potential show.

Given that it is listed as a “limited series”, the series – reportedly titled Snow – will run for just one season.

(HBO)

Earlier this year, Harington’s Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke appeared to confirm the rumours, stating that the actor had told her about the sequel.

“[Harington] has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening,” she said.

In the series finale of the award-winning fantasy drama, which ended in 2019, Harington’s character is exiled from Westeros and journeys north of the Wall, accompanied by his direwolf Ghost and the Wildlings.

There is also the possibility of cameos from surviving Game of Thrones characters including Snow’s half-siblings Sansa and Arya Stark (played by Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).