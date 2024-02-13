Jon Stewart skewers Joe Biden’s TikTok for making him look older in Daily Show return
Jon Stewart gets straight back to work on ‘The Daily Show’, roasting both Biden and Trump over their ages
More than eight years since his last Daily Show episode, Jon Stewart made his return to the programme this week and did not hold back from an extended bashing of the two main presidential candidates.
Stewart hit out at both Democrats and Republicans alike for trying to defend the advanced ages of President Joe Biden and presidential candidate Donald Trump.
“One thing we know for certain is this: we have two candidates who are chronologically outside the norm of anyone who has run for the presidency of this country in the history of this country,” he said.
“I think we’ve got a new name for our election coverage: Indecision 2024 Antiques Roadshow,” he said, after also offering up other names for the election show, such as “Indecision 2024: Electile Dysfunction.”
Stewart then went after Biden’s first TikTok video, which was shared on Monday (12 February)
The @bidenhq video showed the 81-year-old president answering questions in a Q&A quickfire about the Super Bowl. When asked, “Jason Kelce or Travis Kelce,” he replied, “Mama Kelce, I understand she makes great chocolate chip cookies.”
“How do you go on TikTok and end up looking older,” Stewart asked, after Biden’s team captioned the video “lol hey guys” on the app that is dominated by young people.
“If the Barbarians are at the gate, you want Conan standing at the ramparts, not chocolate chip cookie guy,” he said.
Stewart also roasted other Democrats for defending the president, repeatedly saying he is “sharp” and “focused”.
“Did anyone film that? Because if you’re telling us behind the scenes, he is sharp and full of energy and on top of it and really in control and leading, you should film that,” Stewart retorted, suggesting that would be better than a TikTok.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video
Sign up now for a 30-day free trial
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video
Sign up now for a 30-day free trial
The Daily Show host also poked fun at Republicans trying to defend the fact that Trump, 77, is “not an old man,” as said by Kari Lake, who is running as a Republican Senate in the primaries.
“He’s an old man!” the Daily Show host shouted. “He’s objectively an old man on a human scale. Trump is objectively old. If he was a tortoise, I would tell him as a tortoise at 77, ‘Oh young man, go off and enjoy college,’ but he is not a tortoise.”
“That is not being ageist, that is being human ‘lifespanist’,” he added.
Stewart then said that while Biden has “lost a step,” he claims that the Republican presidential candidate will also say things at rallies that “would warrant a wellness check.”
He then rolled a bizarre, out-of-context clip of Trump saying, “All I know about magnets is this: give me a glass of water, let me drop on the magnets that’s the end of the magnates.”
“So what’s the good news?” the host asked, followed by a very long pause. “That’s not rhetorical framing, I’m literally asking it”
“I’m not saying you don’t have to worry about who wins the election, I’m saying you have to worry about every day before it and every day after forever,” he said.
“Although I am told on the plus side, I am told that at some point, the sun will run out of hydrogen,” he calmly concluded.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies