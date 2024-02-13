Jon Stewart skewers Joe Biden’s TikTok for making him look older in Daily Show return

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than eight years since his last Daily Show episode, Jon Stewart made his return to the programme this week and did not hold back from an extended bashing of the two main presidential candidates.

Stewart hit out at both Democrats and Republicans alike for trying to defend the advanced ages of President Joe Biden and presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“One thing we know for certain is this: we have two candidates who are chronologically outside the norm of anyone who has run for the presidency of this country in the history of this country,” he said.

“I think we’ve got a new name for our election coverage: Indecision 2024 Antiques Roadshow,” he said, after also offering up other names for the election show, such as “Indecision 2024: Electile Dysfunction.”

Stewart then went after Biden’s first TikTok video, which was shared on Monday (12 February)

The @bidenhq video showed the 81-year-old president answering questions in a Q&A quickfire about the Super Bowl. When asked, “Jason Kelce or Travis Kelce,” he replied, “Mama Kelce, I understand she makes great chocolate chip cookies.”

“How do you go on TikTok and end up looking older,” Stewart asked, after Biden’s team captioned the video “lol hey guys” on the app that is dominated by young people.

Jon Stewart serves Biden and Trump some one-liners about ther older ages in his return (The Daily Show)

“If the Barbarians are at the gate, you want Conan standing at the ramparts, not chocolate chip cookie guy,” he said.

Stewart also roasted other Democrats for defending the president, repeatedly saying he is “sharp” and “focused”.

“Did anyone film that? Because if you’re telling us behind the scenes, he is sharp and full of energy and on top of it and really in control and leading, you should film that,” Stewart retorted, suggesting that would be better than a TikTok.

The Daily Show host also poked fun at Republicans trying to defend the fact that Trump, 77, is “not an old man,” as said by Kari Lake, who is running as a Republican Senate in the primaries.

“He’s an old man!” the Daily Show host shouted. “He’s objectively an old man on a human scale. Trump is objectively old. If he was a tortoise, I would tell him as a tortoise at 77, ‘Oh young man, go off and enjoy college,’ but he is not a tortoise.”

Biden HQ shared an image of the president with laser eyes in his first post on TikTok (BidenHQ/ X)

“That is not being ageist, that is being human ‘lifespanist’,” he added.

Stewart then said that while Biden has “lost a step,” he claims that the Republican presidential candidate will also say things at rallies that “would warrant a wellness check.”

He then rolled a bizarre, out-of-context clip of Trump saying, “All I know about magnets is this: give me a glass of water, let me drop on the magnets that’s the end of the magnates.”

“So what’s the good news?” the host asked, followed by a very long pause. “That’s not rhetorical framing, I’m literally asking it”

“I’m not saying you don’t have to worry about who wins the election, I’m saying you have to worry about every day before it and every day after forever,” he said.

“Although I am told on the plus side, I am told that at some point, the sun will run out of hydrogen,” he calmly concluded.