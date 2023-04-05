Jon Stewart returns to The Daily Show dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi to offer some advice to guest host Roy Wood Jr.

Tuesday (4 April) night’s episode of the satirical news show saw Wood discussing the day’s biggest stories, including Donald Trump’s historic arrest.

Comedian Wood then discussed the struggles of being a Daily Show guest presenter, saying: “You’ve got to be funny, you’ve got to be satirical, you’ve got to be powerful, you’ve got to go viral. I don’t know what to do. I just wish I had somebody that I could talk to to guide me.”

“Roy. Use the force, Roy,” a voice called out, with Woods replying: “Who that? I don’t f*** with ghosts.”

Stewart – who hosted the show from 1999 to 2015 – then appeared dressed as the Star Wars character, gaining loud cheers from the audience.

“I knew I knew your a**. You’re Obi-Wan Kenobi!” Wood said.

“I’m Jon Stewart. I used to work here when the budget wasn’t as big a few years back,” Stewart replied. “I actually hosted the programme, to be honest with you.”

“You worked here? The Daily Show had a white host?” Wood quipped. “Why are you dressed like Obi-Wan Kenobi?”

“I like to be comfortable,” Stewart replied, trying to steer the conversation to Trump while Wood fixated on the Star Wars element.

“What the f*** are you talking about?” Stewart asked. “I should have come when [Sarah] Silverman was here.”

Last year, former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah stepped down from presenting the show.

Since then, the show has featured a number of guest hosts, including Hasan Minhaj, Marlon Wayans, Silverman, Kal Penn, Al Franken and John Leguizamo.