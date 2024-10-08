Jon Stewart in stitches over Elon Musk’s ‘dark MAGA’ claim at Trump rally

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Jon Stewart is the latest talk show host to mock Elon Musk’s recent appearance at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally.

The Tesla and X billionaire sent the internet into hysterics over the weekend after pictures of him excitedly leaping around the stage of Trump’s campaign event went viral.

“He’s acting like a guy who won a radio contest. ‘Oh, I can’t believe I get to bid on the washer-dryer!’” Stewart said, laughing on the Monday (October 7) episode ofThe Daily Show.

“The world’s richest man and one of the most popular on social media,” the comedian said of Musk. “He’s got 200 million followers – completely organically – on his platform. You know, because of how interesting his tweets are.”

Going on to showcase some of Musk’s posts, including his one-word “Hmm” response to Trump’s ex-aide Liz Harrington’s false ballot box stuffing claims and a more recent post in which he falsely claimed that FEMA blocked hurricane relief flights, Stewart said: “Yeah he tweets that.

“Anyway, his October surprise is he’s come out MAGA,” the host quipped. MAGA is an acronym for Trump’s popular “Make America Great Again” slogan.

He played a clip of Musk speaking at the rally wearing a black MAGA hat, telling the crowd: “As you can see, I’m not just MAGA, I’m dark MAGA.”

“Dark MAGA? I didn’t know it came in flavors,” Stewart joked. “I wonder if for the holidays they’ll come out with a peppermint bark MAGA or pumpkin spice MAGA. I like my MAGA like I like my coffee – filled with chemicals that trick your tastebuds into thinking you’re drinking autumnal food.”

He then addressed Trump’s threats to throw Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in prison if he attempts to “plot against” him in the upcoming presidential election.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Elon Musk jumps for joy at Donald Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Now, Zuckerberg did give $400m to organizations for voting infrastructure during the pandemic, and a good portion of that money did go to Democratic precincts. And Donald Trump did lose the election, so election interference,” Stewart said sarcastically, “but not illegal! And obviously, Musk isn’t going to do anything like that.”

He then referenced one of Musk’s latest tweets in which the SpaceX CEO is offering $47 to registered swing state voters who sign and refer other swing state voters to sign a petition pledging their support for the First and Second Amendments. The petition is intended to be a list-building initiative to identify potential Trump supporters.

“Oh, s***! He’s giving everybody $47,” Stewart said in disbelief. “When Trump finds out – when I think of the prison Donald Trump is going to send that sweet, jumping bean of a genius to, it chills me. When Trump finds out about this, it’s not gonna be pretty.”

Playing a clip of Trump praising Musk as a “good guy” at his following rally, Stewart reacted incredulously, saying: “What the f***?

“Wait that’s not election interference because he’s for you? Well, what else do you think is election interference?”