Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elon Musk’s photo from Trump’s rally has the internet in hysterics: ‘The greatest jumper’

‘Why does Elon Musk jump like a Roblox character LMAO’

Kaleigh Werner
New York
Monday 07 October 2024 04:24 BST
Comments
Close
Elon Musk claims during Trump rally that 'this will be last election' if Republicans lose

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Social media users jumped online to capture Elon Musk’s big on-stage moment at former president Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday.

On October 5, the the world’s wealthiest man joined the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of his attempted assassination this past July, to show his support for the Republican presidential nominee one month before Election Day.

At the rally, Trump welcomed the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, identifying him as the man who “saved free speech” and a “rocket builder.” Musk approached Trump in a black “Make America Great Again” baseball cap and a “Occupy Mars” T-shirt, admitting he was “dark MAGA,” a nod to the far-right meme.

The SpaceX owner appeared to jump with joy, waving his hand back and forth at the crowd around him. Immediately, social media users leaped to their accounts to troll the businessman as “the greatest jumper of all time.”

Clips of Musk airborne were published next to pictures of chipmunks and scenes from The Simpsons on X, the platform purchased by Musk for $44b billion in 2022.

Elon Musk appears next to Donald Trump on a rally stage in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5.
Elon Musk appears next to Donald Trump on a rally stage in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5. (REUTERS)

“I don’t know if this will make sense to anyone but Elon jumps like a homeschool kid,” one X user wrote alongside footage of Musk jumping behind Trump.

Another said: “Elon Musk Decided to Jump at Trump’s Election Rally — and Immediately Became a Meme Hero.”

One internet sleuth remembered a scene from Friends where Ross jumps up and down with Rachel and Pheobe when he believes he found a new apartment. Ross, played by David Schwimmer, is seen flailing his arms and screaming in a high-pitched tone.

Others added #dorkmaga to their caption next to Musk in the air on stage.

“I was there, @elonmusk jumped higher than anybody’s ever seen. Some people were saying he’s the greatest jumper of our generation. Higher than Abraham Lincoln,” one user wrote.

“Elon Musk providing Donald Trump the rare opportunity of not being the most ridiculous, embarrassing person in a picture,” wrote another.

“Why does Elon Musk jump like a Roblox character LMAO,” another questioned, referencing the popular online video game.

Elon Musk appears next to Donald Trump on a rally stage in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5.
Elon Musk appears next to Donald Trump on a rally stage in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5. (AFP via Getty Images)

On Threads, one user inserted screenshots of Musk jumping in iconic movie scenes from Titanic, Dirty Dancing, and Joker. Musk’s body was pasted next to Mario and Luigi and the Giganotosaurus from Jurassic Park.

“I think this election is the most important election of our lifetime. This is no ordinary election,” Musk said at the rally. “President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America. This is a must win situation, must win.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in