Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has revealed the secrets behind the show’s infamous sex scenes.

The actor, who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, commented on the show’s use of intimacy coordinators who oversee sex scenes: “It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward.”

He added: “It’s amazing how that whole industry has just come on, even in a year. There are new tricks to the trade – little cushions – and it’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball.”

Bailey was speaking to the Radio Times about his experiences on set and discussing objects that are placed between the bodies of actors to prevent their intimate regions touching: “If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them and there are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically.”

Based on Julia Quinn’s series of novels of the same name, the first season of Bridgerton became the most watched show in the history of Netflix. It was also the streaming service’s number one show in 76 different countries.

Netflix smash hit ‘Bridgerton ‘ is returning for a second season in March (Netflix)

As well as Bailey, Bridgerton stars Phoebe Dynevor, Adjoa Andoh and Julie Andrews.