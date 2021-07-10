Australian TV presenter Jonathan Coleman has died aged 65.

The Studio 10 host died on Friday (9 July) night, four years after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, a statement from his family read.

Writing about Coleman, his wife Margot said: “Jono and I have been soulmates for close to 40 years.

“We have been fortunate to live a rich and wonderful life and I have been lucky enough to watch up-close someone with enormous talent and the special gift to make people laugh.”

She wrote that Coleman had hoped to be remembered for “doing a good deed every day”, adding: “Such was the generosity and caring nature of the love of my life.”

On Twitter, the presenter’s son Oscar shared a photo of himself and Coleman with their arms around each other.

“Love you dad,” Oscar wrote. “Rest in Peace @jonocoleman.”

Born in London in 1956, Coleman’s lengthy career spanned more than four decades.

He was known for working in television and radio both in Australia and the UK, presenting on the BBC, Virgin Radio and Heart London while living in north London from 1990 to 2006.

He then returned to Australia, living in Sydney for the rest of his life where he most recently presented news and entertainment reports on Network Ten.

He is succeeded by his wife and two children.