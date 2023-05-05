Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jonathan Groff has become the latest actor to join the cast of the new series of Doctor Who.

The Mindhunter star, who is also a prolific musical theatre actor in the US, will play a “key role” opposite Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor when the show returns for a full series, beginning over the 2023 festive period.

Speaking as the casting was announced on Friday (5 May), Groff said: “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!”

Showrunner Davies, who is taking the reins at Doctor Who again 18 years after he was responsible for reviving the series in 2005, said: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

Groff, who originated the roles of Melchior in Spring Awakening and King George in Hamilton on Broadway, isn’t the only American musical theatre star appearing in Doctor Who.

In April, it was announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon will also be appearing in the new series with Gatwa’s 15th Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Jinkx has recently performed as Matron “Mama” Morton in the Broadway production of Chicago, leading fans to speculate whether they might be playing Doctor Who’s first musical villain.

US actor Groff will have a guest role in the new series (Getty Images)

Doctor Who will return in November for three special episodes to mark the show’s 60th anniversary.

In these episodes, the Doctor will be played by returning star David Tennant, after Jodie Whittaker regenerated into him in her final moments.

Tennant will be joined by Catherine Tate as his former companion Donna Noble, while Yasmin Finney plays a character called Rose.

Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will air over the 2023 Christmas period, with script editor Scott Handcock recently teasing that a former guest star, who appeared on the show in 2005, will also be returning.