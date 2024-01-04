Jonathan Majors sits down for first interview since guilty verdict

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jonathan Majors will appear on Good Morning America next week in his first interview since he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

On 18 December, the 34-year-old was found guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment, but was acquitted of another count of assault and one aggravated harassment count. He is due for sentencing on 6 February and faces up to one year in prison.

His attorneys have repeatedly denied the allegations against him.

Majors sat down for an interview with Linsey Davis of ABC News Live, which will premiere on GMA on Monday (8 January).

Following the guilty verdict, Majors was dropped by Marvel’s parent company Disney (also the parent company of ABC). Majors previously played the role of Kang the Conqueror in the TV series Loki as well as the 2023 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Both projects set him up as the next big Avengers villain designed to follow in the footsteps of Josh Brolin’s Thanos. The fifth Avengers film was called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Jabbari has not directly commented on the trial’s result but her attorney, Ross Kramer, issued the following statement after the verdict: “We are gratified to see justice served by today’s guilty verdict.

“Ms Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful,” he said.

Jonathan Majors speaks during 2023 Sundance Film Festival (Getty Images)

Jabbari, a 31-year-old dancer from England accused Majors, her ex-boyfriend, of slapping her, fracturing her finger, twisting her right arm and striking her right ear, causing her to bleed. The alleged abuse occurred on 25 March.

Majors was arrested that evening after he found Jabbari in his Chelsea apartment following the incident and called 911. He told authorities he suspected that his then-girlfriend had attempted suicide or overdosed.

The actor later filed a domestic violence report against Jabbari in June. The Manhattan DA’s office ultimately decided not to pursue the case.

After the verdict was delivered, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg issued a statement, saying: “At the Manhattan DA’s Office, we are committed to centering survivors in all of our work.

“The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day.

“Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend. We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand.”

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org