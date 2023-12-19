Grace Jabbari announces birthday wish following Jonathan Majors verdict

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grace Jabbari announced her birthday wish one day after a Manhattan jury found actor Jonathan Majors guilty of two counts of assault and harassment towards her.

"For my birthday, if you want.. a donation to @sffny, a charity that helped me so much this year, would be the best gift you could give," Ms Jabbari wrote in an Instagram Story. "Thank you so much @sffny, and everyone else...for everything."

The New York charity, Sanctuary for Families, is dedicated to the safety, healing and self-determination of victims of domestic violence and related forms of gender violence, its website states.

Ms Jabbari has not directly commented on the trial’s result but her attorney, Ross Kramer, issued the following statement after the Monday verdict: “We are gratified to see justice served by today’s guilty verdict.

“Ms Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful,” he said.

Actor Jonathan Majors (C) leaves a courtroom after being found guilty of assault and harassment of his former girlfriend, at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York City on 18 December 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

“We are grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support.”

Ms Jabbari, a 31-year-old dancer from England accused Majors, her ex-boyfriend, of slapping her, fracturing her finger, twisting her right arm and striking her right ear, causing her to bleed. The alleged abuse occurred on March 25.

Majors was arrested that evening after he found Ms Jabbari in his Chelsea apartment following the incident and called 911. He told authorities he suspected that his then-girlfriend had attempted suicide or overdosed.

The actor later filed a domestic violence report against Ms Jabbari in June. The Manhattan DA’s office ultimately decided not to pursue the case.

Majors’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 6 February 2024. He faces a year in prison for assault in the third degree and recklessly causing physical injury and harassment, both misdemeanours.

He continues to deny the allegations against him.

On Monday, the jury cleared the actor of two charges: assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and aggravated harassment in the second degree.