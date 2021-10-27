Jonathan Ross has cancelled his famous annual Halloween party in order to support his daughter Betty after she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

On Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain (26 October), Ross said: “One of our children isn’t well... it’s fibromyalgia which is quite debilitating.

“She’s back home with us and we’re looking after her. She’s upstairs and I thought, ‘I can’t in good conscience have a big loud fun party downstairs and one of my kids is locked in a room upstairs.’ It would be like something out of a horror novel.”

Ross’s annual Halloween bash usually sees hundreds of celebrity guests party at his house in Hampstead, north London.

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body.

The TV presenter’s daughter Betty, 30, previously shared the news about her diagnosis on Instagram, writing: “Fibromyalgia? I hardly know her.

“This is me letting y’all know I got a Fibromyalgia diagnosis. Shout out to the four people who all said they thought I had fibro, turns out y’all were right.

“There’s always a lot of weird feelings that come with a new diagnosis, but this one overall feels like a relief. It feels like my pain being acknowledged, and that with this diagnosis I can better find ways of managing my pain.”

Ross has two other children with his wife, the screenwriter Jane Goldman: a son Harvey, 27, and a daughter Honey, 24.