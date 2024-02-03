Jonnie Irwin latest: Escape to the Country star’s family lead tributes to ‘remarkable soul’
Irwin had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020
A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50, his family announced on Friday (2 February).
The former TV host had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020. After initially keeping his illness private, Irwin revealed his condition in November 2022 after being told the cancer had spread from his lungs to his brain.
The news of his death was shared on the presenter’s Instagram account alongside a statement.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit,” the post read alongside a photo of Irwin and his wife Jessica Holmes.
Tributes have quickly poured in for Irwin, with Jasmine Harman – his Place in the Sun co-presenter of more than 200 episodes – saying her “heart is broken”.
University tribute
Irwin graudated from University of Central England with a BSC in estate management. The university said on X: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of BCU alumnus Jonnie Irwin.
“Our thoughts are with Jonnie’s wife Jessica, his sons Rex, Rafa and Cormac, and his family and friends.”
‘Incredibly saddened'
John Comerford, head of Naked West and executive producer of Escape to the Country said: ‘We are incredibly saddened to hear the news about Jonnie.
‘He has been at the very heart of Escape to the Country for 14 years and will be a huge loss to our production team and all the viewers who have loved watching him on the show.
‘Jonnie was clever, warm and funny, never short of a mischievous and insightful line and always put the programme’s contributors at ease. All the teams he worked with loved him.
‘He is an unimaginable loss to the Escape family. We send our love and heartfelt condolences to Jess and his beautiful boys.’
Jonnie’s life
Jonnie joined A Place in the Sun in 2004 and presented alongside Jasmine Harman, filming over 200 episodes together.
Here we look back at his life and career:
Jonnie Irwin, A Place in the Sun presenter, dies aged 50
Presenter helped British property hunters find homes through ‘A Place in the Sun’ for nearly 18 years
How his death was announced
The news of his death was announced on Friday (2 February) on the presenter’s Instagram account.
‘We miss him terribly'
A spokesperson for A Place in the Sun said: “We are heartbroken. Jonnie was a much loved part of the A Place in the Sun family and for more than 18 years he brought joy, wit and bundles of energy to the show.
“We will miss him terribly. Our thoughts today are with Jess and the boys and the rest of Jonnie’s family.”
'One of the brightest most brilliant TV talents’
Astrologer and media personality Russell Grant said: “I’m so deeply deeply upset that Jonnie Irwin has left us.
“One of the brightest most brilliant TV talents he made the programmes he presented with his light, bright, witty warmth a joy to watch. May his wife, sons and family be comforted on this sad day.”
‘An extraordinary man and wonderful presenter'
Rob Unsworth, head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak Commissioning, said: “Jonnie Irwin was an extraordinary man and wonderful presenter.
“He brought such warmth and fun to Escape to the Country, where he was a firm favourite with not just viewers, but the production team too.
“More recently, he did some truly inspirational reports for Morning Live about his illness, tackling taboos around end of life care, and wonderfully demonstrating the limitless positivity that he brought to everything he did. His kindness will be hugely missed by everyone he worked with, and we are sending all of our thoughts to his family and friends at this sad time.”
Gogglebox’s Stephen Lustig-webb calls Irwin a ‘thoroughly decent person’
Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb wrote: “Rest in peace, always came across as a thoroughly decent person! So sad, love n hugs to him family.”
Lustig-Webb’s mother Pat Webb died after a “long illness” earlier this week.
Homes Under the Hammer’s Lucy Alexander pays tribute
Commenting on the announcement of Irwin’s death, Homes Under the Hammer presenter Alexander wrote: “A true legend.”
Nicki Chapman: ‘Heartbroken'
Veteran radio and TV host Nicki Chapman has commented: “Heartbroken. Sending love to Jess & the family.”
