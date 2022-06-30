Twitter reportedly removes Jordan Peterson’s tweet about Elliot Page

A Jordan Peterson tweet about the actor Elliot Page has reportedly been taken down for violating the social media platform’s rules against hateful conduct.

The Canadian psychologist and author began receiving widespread recognition in the late 2010s for voicing his conservative political and cultural opinions.

Now, it seems Peterson has been disciplined for a recent tweet about Page, which read: “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

The tweet is no longer available and has seemingly been replaced with the message, “This tweet violated the Twitter rules”.

On Wednesday (29 June), commentator Dave Rubin claimed that Twitter had “suspended” Peterson over his comment.

“The insanity continues at Twitter. @jordanbpeterson has been suspended for this tweet about Ellen Page,” Rubin wrote.

“He just told me he will ‘never’ delete the tweet. Paging @elonmusk…” .

Rubin attached a screenshot of Peterson’s original tweet, underneath the warning, “Delete Tweet,” with an explanation below that said: “Violating our rules against hateful conduct”.

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

The Independent has reached out to Peterson’s representative for comment.

Jordan Peterson tweet screenshot (Dr Jordan B Peterson/Twitter/screenshot)

Earlier this year, during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Peterson claimed that being transgender is a “contagion” similar to “satanic ritual abuse”.

Meanwhile, a month ago in May, Peterson announced he was quitting Twitter after he was barraged with “an endless flood of vicious insults” for his critical tweet of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model.