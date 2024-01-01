Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Loose Women star and stand-up comedian Judi Love has called out a security guard for subjecting her to alleged racial profiling while she was shopping with her children.

In a series of posts shared on Twitter/X on Sunday (31 December), the presenter and performer said that she’d been shopping in a “well-known store” with her two children on Saturday (30 December) when the incident had occurred.

“The security guard chose to ask me to show him my receipt for my item! I refused because I watched him let a number of people who didn’t look like me walk out without requesting their receipt!” she wrote.

“I’m p***ed because I’m a mum first and was simply shopping with my children, how dear [sic] you! Approach me with your preconceived prejudice, perceptions and subject my children to this! My children saw and commented.. And even relayed the events later [onto] the family members!!”

Love continued: “Then you proceed to call through to someone on your radio!! Yesterday would have been a wrap for you trust me. Not because I’m in the public’s eye but because I’m a mum and I stand on principals.. I did and would of [sic] publicly again educated you of your ignorance!!

“Chosen not to name the shop as this might not be their ethos however I have contacted them directly because if it is then they will need a schooling too! This is not about me being in the Public eye it’s about me just being a person. Treat all people with respect not judgement.”

Closing out the thread, she added: “For those that needs it typed out to understand! It’s called Racial Profiling!”

The Independent has contacted Love for further comment.

The comedian, who has previously competed on shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Taskmaster, has spoken in the past about her experiences with racism.

Last year, she presented a documentary for Channel 4 for Black History Month titled Black, Female and Invisible exploring how “from health to education and work, the odds are stacked against Black women in the UK today”.

Love, pictured in November (Getty Images)

Writing in The Independent ahead of the documentary’s release, the 43-year-old explained her own understanding of Black history, and how she’d come to seek it out when “the depiction of Black history in British schools and on TV has mainly been trauma and struggle-based, adding to existing frustrations about a lack of representation in the media, and the portrayal of negative stereotypes”.

“I for one choose to celebrate my history throughout the year, because as Black people, we create and achieve the remarkable, even though the extended narrative has several discrepancies,” she wrote.

“Black culture has impacted the UK and the world for centuries, and cannot be marginalised. Black culture and history has many strands and layers, and it’s about time that they are recognised for the world to see. This is what I have chosen to celebrate, and this is what shows true honour to those who suffered or broke new ground before – and continue to do so, even now.”