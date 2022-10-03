Black history is being made every single day – and it’s beautiful

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

October is Black History Month, first proposed by a Black educator in the US in the early 1970s and recognised in the 1980s in the UK. As a child, I knew the relevance of celebrating the significant events and pioneers that left an inscription in our history by making momentous changes.

I was often filled with excitement to be given a platform to showcase Black history to others. I never questioned why Black history wasn’t taught in more of an in-depth way. On reflection, that’s the naivety of a child. But we all grow up, and with that, the little girl became a young Black woman, and the conversation that I had with others resonated. What is my true history?

The depiction of Black history in British schools and on TV has mainly been trauma and struggle-based. This added to existing frustrations about a lack of representation in the media, and the portrayal of negative stereotypes. This misconception has left many people of colour feeling perplexed and wanting to contextualise the essence of Black history. The superficial repetition and gatekeeping seemed tailored, and has allowed some of the Western world to escape their true part in our history, and our part in their history. Too often, Black History Month is a once a year tick box.

Through further exploration, education and personal experiences, I discovered a history that just isn’t told. For example, Black Wall Street in the early 1920s in Tulsa where African Americans created a self-sufficient, prosperous business district, and more than 15,000 Black soldiers fought in World War I. Knowing about significant trailblazers makes such a difference in how Black people and their contribution to UK society and the world are portrayed.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s still important to have a month dedicated to reflecting and honouring those who have set a path for so many of us today, especially when you have events such as the Windrush scandal which began to surface in 2017. Many may say we should “move on: from these events, but could you imagine saying to all of Europe that they should forget about the world wars? It wouldn’t happen, and nor should it. These are significant pages in history – much like ours.

I for one choose to celebrate my history throughout the year, because as Black people, we create and achieve the remarkable, even though the extended narrative has several discrepancies.

The new generation is realising their potential and collective strength. This is proven through the rise in Black businesses, actors, writers, scholars, marriages and families, and the changes in many independent industries. Imagine you’re reading this right now, written by a Black woman. Now take a moment to look around your place of work and ask the question, is there diverse representation? If there isn’t, ask the question, why? Ask it out loud.

Throughout the year, I am sure many people have seen hashtags for Black Excellence, Black Love, Black Kings and Queens, and Black Lives Matter. This is in celebration of the achievements of Black people and a way of showing love for people of colour.

It is especially important after the world saw deadly racism, brought straight into our homes and work places when George Floyd was murdered. Somehow, with all the adversity that Black people faced in the past, and still face in the present day, as the late Dr Maya Angelous says: “And still we rise!” This is fundamental to remember. Being pro Black doesn’t mean being anti anything else.

Being born to Jamaican parents who came to the UK in the late 1950s means that my British culture was led by a heavy influence from Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean. The music, the comedy and the food informed a lot of my comedic and creative nature today. Caribbean and African cultures and history have infused Western society to this day. Its richness and vibrancy has helped us survive and thrive.

Black culture has infused the UK and the world for centuries, and cannot be marginalised. Black culture and history has many strands and layers, and it’s about time that they are recognised for the world to see. This is what I have chosen to celebrate, and this is what shows true honour to those who suffered or broke new ground before – and continue to do so, even now.

So how can I not celebrate us, or you? And why should we not champion our achievements for fear of making others feel uncomfortable? For so many years, our faces and talents and history were muted. As we speak, as you read, as you watch, Black people are making history and it’s beautiful. It’s being captured and cannot be erased. So Black History Month is important, but so is the rest of the year, as we change the narrative and create new stories.

Going forward, it’s essential to understand the past to give context to the present and future. This is also an opportunity for education about Caribbean and African heritage and for us to go beyond the trauma of slavery and racism. This is because before that, we had empires, kings, queens and much more, and today, we have trailblazers! Think of Stormzy, Dave, Alison Hammond, Sir Trevor McDonald, Doreen Lawrence, Aqua Hirash, Edward Enninful, Misan Harrison, Micheala Cole, Lashana lynch, Charlene White, Marlorie Blackman, George the Poet – and so many more.

Judi Love is a British stand-up comedian and presenter