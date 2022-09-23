Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stormzy’s new video for his latest single “Mel Made Me Do It”, features a tribute to SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards.

The seven-minute long track marks the rapper’s first solo single in almost three years.

Jamal Edwards, who died earlier this year from cardiac arrest, was a pioneer in internet videography, a cultural catalyst, philanthropist and entrepreneur who helped launch and develop the careers of a number of musicians, including Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran.

The “Mel Made Me Do It” video features a host of guest appearances from over 35 influential figures, including Dave, Little Simz, Gabrielle, Jose Mourinho and more.

The video, which is directed by KLVDR, is nearly 11 minutes long and also features a monologue written by Wretch 32 and narrated by I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel.

The video features a multitude of influential Black figures including Edwards, whose framed photo is shown being held up by his family.

Also included is a mock-up talk show, in which Jonathan Ross and ZeZe Millz are the hosts and Stormzy is one of the guests alongside Louis Theroux and Dina Asher-Smith.

According to the press release for the new single, the song title is a direct reference to Stormzy’s long-time personal stylist, who goes under the moniker Melissa’s Wardrobe on Instagram and TikTok.

Earlier this week, over £100k was raised at The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust event, which honoured the late entrepreneur’s life and legacy.

Last night’s (20 September) event was held at HERE at Outernet London, with performances from stars including Ed Sheeran, Fireboy DML and Jessie Ware – as well as a surprise appearance from Lewis Capaldi.