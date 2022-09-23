Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stormzy has wowed fans as he returned to music with a star-studded video for his first solo track in nearly three years.

On Friday (23 September), the rapper dropped his new single “Mel Made Me Do It”, featuring a music video clocking in at just under 11 minutes.

The video features cameos from a wide range of stars. In one scene, Usain Bolt is sat at home in his mansion, when he turns on the TV to see Jonathan Ross and Zeze Mills interviewing Louis Theroux, Dina Asher-Smith and Stormzy.

In another, Stormzy samples the much-memed Jose Mourinho comment: “I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I am in big trouble,” before standing in a mansion alongside the manager.

A monologue written by Wretch 32 is then delivered by I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel, while a number of Black artists including Gabrielle, Little Simz, Dave and Headie One are seen walking through a garden dressed in white.

The late Jamal Edwards’s family are pictured holding a picture of the SB:TV creator.

“I need to remind you this is not a phase,” Coel says. “This is phase one.”

Fans were quick to praise the video, branding it the “definition of excellence”.

“Stormzy never disappoints, what a masterpiece,” one commenter wrote.

“Every great has a moment where they make a contribution that will resonate for a lifetime and put to hush all doubts! This is that contribution from Stormzy! Flawless visuals, cameos, flows, lyrics and entertainment,” another added.

Stormzy with Louis Theroux and Dina Asher-Smith (Def Jam)

“Pure art, the flow , the visual and Jose,” one comment read.

Another fan wrote: “​​Brother....this is crazy!!! Purposeful, Powerful, visually outstanding. This is a movie without being a movie. This is MUSIC!!!”

“This gotta win a Brit award at least or a Grammy for best visuals,” one commenter predicted.

“Mel Made Me Do It” is out now.