Julia Louis-Dreyfus has shared a hilariously unexpected response to her son’s on-screen “racy” sex scene.

The Seinfeld star’s youngest son, Charlie Hall – whom she shares with her writer and producer husband Brad Hall – joined the latest season of Mindy Kaling’s drama-comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls.

During a new appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Louis-Dreyfus was speaking about her two sons when the host noted that 25-year-old Hall is on the HBO Max series.

“That’s a racy show!” Kimmel exclaimed, with the 62-year-old Veep actor agreeing that “it’s a very racy show, yes!”

“Do you watch the show in fear that you might see something you haven’t seen for a while?” Kimmel asked.

Taking a moment’s pause, Louis-Dreyfus then said: “I did watch the show, and I think he was really great – I mean, he was adorable.

“He was f***ing some girl in a library and I thought it was... dynamite,” she added, laughing.

Charlie Hall and Alyah Chanelle Scott on ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ (HBO Max)

Hall recently made his debut as the intelligent, yet egotistical Andrew in the second season of The Sex Lives of College Girls, an exaggerated show about the comical sexual escapades of four college roommates.

He joins the show’s four leads, Pauline Chalamet, Reneé Rapp, Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott, as a new love interest to Scott’s steadfast Whitney.

In the second season’s penultimate episode, Whitney and Andrew are caught hooking up in the library by Whitney’s ex-boyfriend Canaan (Christopher Meyer).

Following its December season finale, the show was renewed for a third season.

Louis-Dreyfus and Brad’s eldest son Henry, 30, is also an actor and musician and has made appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm and Veep, the latter of which Hall also appeared on.

Hall’s other credits include minor roles in Love, Victor and Single Drunk Female.