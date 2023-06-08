Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear is suffering from dementia, it has been announced.

Scott Brand released a statement on his wife’s behalf, sharing the “heartbreaking” diagnosis on Wednesday (7 June).

He wrote: “My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.

“We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out. Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her – and she them – but she can get confused particularly if she is tired.”

He said he “hopes” that “people will understand.”

Goodyear, 81, portrayed Bet Lynch in the ITV soap from 1966. She first played Bet for nine episodes before returning in 1970.

She became one of the most popular Corrie characters, and remained on the soap until 1995. That year she received the Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards.

The following year, Goodyear was made an MBE in the 1996 New Year Honours.

In 2002, she brought Bet back to Coronation Street for eight episodes, and then another seven in 2003.

Julie Goodyear as Bet Lynch in ‘Coronation Street’ (ITV/Shutterstock)

The actor remains a patron of Willow Wood Hospice in Greater Manchester.

More to follow