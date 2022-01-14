Timothy Olyphant will reprise the role of US Marshal Raylan Givens in a new spin-off of the hit crime drama Justified.

The series, entitled Justified: City Primeval, has been given the go-ahead by the FX network in the US.

Justified ran from 2010 to 2015. Adapted from the works of Elmore Leonard, the show starred Olyphant as a hardbitten law enforcement officer known for his lethal accuracy when shooting a gun.

While the original series was set in Harlan County, Kentucky, the new spin-off will see the action relocate to Detroit.

The series will be based on Leonard’s story City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit.

“Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colourfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast,” said Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment’s president.

“To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling.”

Fans of Justified shared their excitement about the news on social media.

“Damn. I’ve been pretty hard-set against revivals and reboots, because they’re almost universally disappointing. But for my #1 man-crush Raylan Givens, I might have to make an exception,” wrote one fan.

“Give me more Raylan Givens please,” wrote another.

“That’s excellent news! I love Justified. More Raylan Givens please,” wrote someone else, while another person quipped: “Guys, 2022 might be okay after all. Raylan Givens is coming back!”

A release date for the series has yet to be announced.