The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has given birth to her first child – and her Hollywood friends and co-stars are congratulating her.

Cuoco has welcomed a daughter with her partner, actor Tom Pelphrey, and she shared a photograph of the baby on her Instagram.

She told her followers that the baby had been born on 23 March, writing: “Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!”

Her replies section were filled with comments from her acting friends, including Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Community’s Joel McHale, and Rosie Perez, her co-star in HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.

“Yay!!! Welcome sweet Matilda!!! Cannot wait to meet you! Congratulations Kaley and Tommy !!! Love you guys!” Perex wrote.

Waddingham added: “Yyyes Kaley!!! Congratulations! A beautiful girl for a beautiful girl. Well done Mamma! “

“Wow!!!! She’s perfect!!!,” Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines wrote, while New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel sent a series of heart-eye emojis.

Frozen voice star Josh Gad wrote: “Oh my God!!!! CONGRATS!!!”

Kaley Cuoco has given birth to her first child, a baby girl (Instagram)

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021.

The 37-year-old appeared in 12 seasons of sitcom The Big Bang Theory up until its conclusion in 2019.