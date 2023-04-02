Jump to content

Kaley Cuoco gives birth to first child with Tom Pelphrey: ‘The new light of our lives’

The couple described feeling ‘overjoyed and grateful’ for their ‘little miracle’

Kate Ng
Sunday 02 April 2023 09:46
Comments
Kaley Cuoco shares videos of newborn daughter

Kaley Cuoco has announced the birth of her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child.

The couple’s daughter, who has been named Matilda Carmine Richi Pelphrey, was born on Thursday (30 March), the Big Bang Theory star revealed via Instagram.

She shared a series of photographs of her and Pelphrey taking turns to cuddle the newborn, and wrote in the caption: “The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

Cuoco, 37, added: “@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

Pelphrey, 40, who is best known for starring in the Netflix series Ozark, posted a similar carousel of photographs.

He wrote: “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend@kaleycuoco. You are incredible.”

Famous friends of the couple were quick to offer their congratulations for the new arrival, including Community’s Joel McHale, her The Flight Attendant co-star Rosie Perez, and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham.

Cuoco announced that she was pregnant just five months after the couple confirmed they were dating in May.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she said she was “beyond blessed and over the moon” as she showed her followers a photo of several pregnancy tests, as well as items of baby clothing and mugs reading “mama bear” and “papa bear”.

In January, Cuoco shared photographs from her baby shower, writing: “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, faily and animals in the most magical environment.

“Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

Cuoco has been married twice previously. She was first married to US tennis player Ryan Sweeting, until they divorced in 2016.

She later married equestrian star Karl Cook, but they announced they had filed for divorce in September 2021 after three years of marriage.

