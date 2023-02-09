Kaley Cuoco reveals she has ‘no plan’ to prepare for the arrival of her first baby

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kaley Cuoco revealed that she hasn’t made a “plan” to prepare for the arrival of her first child.

The 37-year-old actor, who is expecting her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey in the spring, discussed the third trimester of her pregnancy during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. She noted that while she’s going to be a mother very soon, she hasn’t done much research about parenting.

“I have no plan and I’ve read zero books so that’s the type of mom I will be,” she said. “All the ways I’m not like a prepper. I’m just not that way. It’s gonna be great, I trust the process.”

Cuoco said that Pelphrey has done more to prepare for their baby’s arrival, adding: “Tom has Googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point.”

The Big Bang Theory star also shared the positive outlook she has about welcoming her newborn, which is a perspective she aims to have throughout her everyday life.

“I’m just like: ‘It’s gonna be great.’ But that’s how I’ve gone through life,” she explained. “I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn’t even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it’s almost too much.”

Speaking to ET, Cuoco also revealed one of the qualities that she wants her daughter to have and how she realised it after a phone call with a friend who has a newborn.

“I said, ‘I don’t know what I’m gonna do,’ and she goes: ‘Your baby’s gonna tell you what to do,’ and I love that,” she explained. “I was like, I know I tell people what to do. If this child is anything like me, she’s gonna be like, ‘This is what I want,’ and I just need to listen.”

She went on to acknowledge how excited her own mother is to meet her grandchild, adding: “My mom is amazing. She has honestly been waiting on a grandchild for, like, 20 years. So she’s absolutely thrilled.”

In October 2022, Cuoco took to Instagram to reveal that she’s expecting her first child. In her post, she shared an array of photos showing herself and Pelphrey celebrating the pregnancy by cutting a pink frosted cake from an apparent gender-reveal party.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon,” The Flight Attendant star wrote in the caption. “I [love] you @tommypelphrey!!!”

In a separate post, Pelphrey shared images of him and his partner to celebrate the news, with a caption that read: “And then it was even MORE BETTER… Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco”

Elsewhere in her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cuoco revealed how her pregnancy is connected to her latest acting project, as it was written into her role in her new Peacock show, Based on a True Story.

“It ended up being such an interesting part of this show. The show is so funny and so wacky and so strange,” she explained. “The best part about it for me is I get to be pregnant, eat whatever. I get to wear the most comfortable clothes, everyone treats me like a queen. I had, like, 17 different chairs on set.”

“Obviously this is the first time in my life I’ve ever done this,” she added. “So they’ve really taken care of me and amazingly enough, I actually think it’s a great part of the show.”