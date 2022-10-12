Kaley Cuoco expecting first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco has shared that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

The Big Bang Theory star, 36, made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday, 11 October.

Ms Cuoco posed with a pregnancy test in Instagram photos with the 40-year-old actor.

The couple publicly announced their relationship in March 2022.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023... Beyond blessed and over the moon,” Ms Cuoco said.

