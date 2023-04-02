Kaley Cuoco’s sister meets her newborn daughter in tearful video

Kaley Cuoco has shared a string of videos of her newborn daughter hours after announcing the birth of her first child.

The Big Bang Theory actor, 37, and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40, announced the arrival of their first child Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey on March 30.

Hours after announcing the news, the actor shared a string of heartwarming videos of her sister Briana Cuoco meeting her niece for the first time and Mr Pelphrey dancing with baby Matilda.

Captioning the clip: "Aunty Bri and uncle Brian," the video shows the pair looking lovingly at the newborn before the actor's sister bursts into tears.

"Are you crying? Oh my God, so cute," Kaley adds.

