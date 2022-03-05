Kaley Cuoco voices support for co-star Pete Davidson after Kanye West’s ‘disturbing’ video
Rapper has sparked backlash after sharing a ‘scary’ music video featuring an animated Pete Davidson lookalike
Kaley Cuoco has subtly shown her support for Pete Davidson after the comedian was featured in Kanye West’s “disturbing” new music video.
The rapper’s video for “Easy”, which was released on Wednesday (2 March), sees West abducting and decapitating a claymation figure who bears a close resemblance to Davidson.
The Saturday Night Live star is currently dating West’s ex Kim Kardashian.
West has faced backlash for the music video, with many viewers calling it “disturbing”.
On Thursday (3 March), James Gunn shared a tweet in defence of Davidson.
“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know,” wrote the Guardians of the Galaxy director, whose post was liked by Kardashian.
The post was screen-shotted and shared on the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs.
Cuoco commented on the post: “Fact.” The actor’s comment has received nearly 4,000 likes from fans.
The Big Bang Theory star acts opposite Davidson in the forthcoming romantic comedy, Meet Cute.
According to Deadline, the film is a “wildly inventive deconstruction of the romantic comedy built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems and change them into the perfect partner?”
In August 2021, Cuoco announced that the film had wrapped filming with a post on Instagram.
“That’s a wrap on Meet Cute!! What an experience! Loved every single human involved with this special gem of a film… would do it over and over and over again. (Get it? It’s a time travel joke lol) see the movie and you will understand,” wrote the Flight Attendant star.
Her caption accompanied a photo of what appears to be herself and Davidson hugging.
A release date for Meet Cute is yet to be announced.
