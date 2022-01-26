‘I hate you so much’: Kaley Cuoco falls for pranks on the set of The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco has shared footage of herself falling for pranks on the set of The Flight Attendant.

The actor, whose performance as airline employee Cassie Bowden in the first season earned her an Emmy nomination in 2021, posted videos from the set of the comedy series to her Instagram Stories showing her bearing the brunt of cast and crew members’ jokes.

One notable video, reshared by Cuoco from the account of Jayde Moon, a set costumer, shows Moon filming the actor’s trailer bathroom, covered in fake cockroaches.

“You’re not safe with me,” reads the caption, directed to the actor.

A later clip shows the reaction when Cuoco discovers her trailer; she screams and runs to the other side of the room, shouting in jest: “I hate you so much!”

Later, in Cuoco’s own recording of the insect-covered bathroom, she’s overheard saying: “This is what I walked into,” before sighing and scanning her camera around the small room.

Kaley Cuoco screamed when she first saw her bathroom covered in the toy insects (Instagram)

Other videos show the former Big Bang Theory star finding a note on her chair that reads “stupid face”, as well as her unsuccessful attempt to sneak up on crew member Cody Birdwell.

The Flight Attendant was renewed for season two in December 2020 and is scheduled to premiere on US television in spring 2022. A UK date has yet to be announced.