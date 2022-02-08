Kanye West deletes post saying he wants Drake to narrate ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ documentary

Kanye West said on a now-deleted Instagram post that he wants Drake to narrate his Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs.

The Donda rapper posted a screenshot on his Instagram account of a text message conversation with an unknown party seemingly relating to the upcoming film, the first part of which will air on Netflix from 16 February.

In the screenshot, West wrote: “I need Drake to do the narration.” The musician and fashion designer later removed the post from his account.

The three-part documentary promises to be an “intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist”.

The series will be directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah who have previously worked with West on music videos for “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks”.

West has previously spoken about wanting “final edit” on the film which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last month. He also said he wanted the directors and Netflix to “open the edit room” to him.

Simmons and Ozah later denied West’s request to have control over the editing process.

West and Drake, who were previously locked in a longstanding feud, appeared to bury the hatchet last November and later performed a charity concert together in support of the imprisoned gang leader, Larry Hoover.