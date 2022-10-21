Trevor Noah addresses ‘beef’ with Kanye West in backstage clip from The Daily Show

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Trevor Noah has addressed his supposed “beef” with Kanye West.

In a video posted to The Daily Show’s TikTok account, the talk show host fielded a question about his disagreements with West from an audience member. “Why you beefing with Ye?” Noah is asked from off-screen.

“Why am I beefing with Kanye? That’s an interesting way to phrase it because a beef has to go both ways,” Noah responded.

“It does. Genuinely it does. In my limited understanding of the world, beef has always been something that generally will happen between two hip-hop artists. I’ve was never beefing with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”

West lashed out at Noah, who is originally from South Africa, during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday (15 October) with rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. He also made disparaging comments about Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“Trevor Noah, not even from America, he just looks Black right?” West said.

But in the clip released on Friday (21 October), Noah continued to answer the audience member’s question without referencing West’s recent remarks.

“If somebody says to me ot to anyone that they have a mental health issue. And they say to everyone that when they don’t take their medication they’re unable to control themselves, and then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven’t taken the medication, and then they platform the person and then they put them up,” Noah said. “I sometimes think it’s a little s****y, to be honest with you.”

Trevor Noah (Getty Images)

After disussing how his own grandfather’s mental health difficulties affected his family, he said his real problem was with how society has responded to West’s outbursts: “What I have beef with is us as society not coming together around the person and going like, ‘Hey, maybe this is not the moment to put a microphone in your face so that you just go off saying everything.’ If this is what you want to say when you’re on your medication, then that’s a different story. But because you’ve told us that, I’m not going to sit by and say that.”

Noah concluded by reiterating that he’s still a fan of West’s: “I’m still playing College Dropout. I’m still playing the music. I still love the man that I think he is.”

On The Daily Show in March, Noah addressed West “harassing” Kardashian online as their relationship broke down, and in turn West directed racial slurs against the television host and was banned from Instagram.