Viewers are calling out The Kardashians for appearing to fake a scene in the finale.

The final episode of season one aired last week. In it, the famous family are seen dealing with the revelation that Khloé’s ex-fiancé Tristan Thompson fathered a child with another woman.

Eagle-eyed viewers, however, have since noticed details in the episode that suggest it was filmed far later than the series makes out.

After Thompson confirms his paternity of a baby with another woman, Kris Jenner calls a family meeting to discuss the fallout.

While the episode suggests that the scene was shot in early December, when the scandal broke, in reality it seems the scene was filmed in late January.

Superfans on Reddit came to this conclusion after noticing Kourtney Kardashian’s outfit during the scenes, pointing out that the Poosh founder was photographed wearing the exact same black jumpsuit for dinner with Travis Barker and their kids on 31 January.

Fans also noted that Kourtney’s nails in the scene exactly matched her nails on the 31 January date with Barker.

In December 2021, Khloé discovered that the basketball player had cheated on her with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, who filed a paternity lawsuit against him.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Although she and Thompson were in an on-and-off relationship for years, their partnership officially came to an end in January when Thompson confirmed that he was the father of Nichols’ child.

According to court documents, the basketball player confessed to having sex with Nichols in March 2021, while he was still dating Kardashian.

In recent images obtained by The Daily Mail, Khloé and Thompson appeared to look cosy again – only days after she said she is single.