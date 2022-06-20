Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appear to be getting close again, as the former couple were spotted together only days after the reality star said that she was single.

The 37-year-old Good American founder and 31-year-old NBA star were photographed together on 18 June, one day before Father’s Day. The pair were out to lunch with their four-year-old daughter, True.

This is the first time that the duo has been publicly photographed with one another since December 2021. Notably, that time period was when Kardashian found out that the basketball player had cheated on her with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, who filed a paternity lawsuit against him.

In images obtained by The Daily Mail, Thompson was seen this weekend putting his arm around Kardashian while she leans in to give him a hug. They were also standing in front of a black car that had its back door open. Other images showed Thompson holding his daughter and walking alongside his ex-girlfriend.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the family of three were accompanied at the lunch by Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and her two sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, and two of their children, Chicago, and Psalm, were also there, along with Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.

On social media, rumours have swirled about Thompson and Kardashian rekindling their romance. Fans are questioning why the reality TV star would continue her relationship with him.

“AGAIN????????,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said: there’s no saving her at this point

A third user added: “I truly feel so bad for her. I’m sorry, I know she brings it on herself, but this is sad.”

The latest murmurings about the former couple comes on the heels of Kardashian shutting down rumours that she‘s dating anyone. Also over the weekend, an Instagram fan account shared messages claiming that Kardashian was “seeing another NBA player”.

The fan also noted how they couldn’t wait for Kardashian to be in a happy relationship like her sisters are, as Kourtney Kardashian recently married Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson.

In response, Kardashian denied the rumors she’s dating anyone and said she’s been “focusing” on herself and her daughter.

“Definitely NOT true!!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul,” she wrote. “Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while.”

Kardashian has previously discussed how Thompson cheated on her in 2018, while she was pregnant with their daughter. Those events also became a big part of her storyline in Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Although she and Thompson were in an on- and off-again relationship for years, their partnership officially came to an end in January when Thompson confirmed that he was the father of Nichols’ child.

According to court documents, the basketball player confessed to having sex with Nichols in March 2021, while he was still dating Kardashian.

During the season finale of her newest Hulu show, The Kardashians, expressed how “embarrassed” she was to find out about Thompson’s latest cheating scandal through the press. She even called Thompson “despicable” for lying to her as the paternity lawsuit was going on.

“I’m replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date, every whatever. All of that was a lie,” she explained. “Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.”