Critics have had a lot to say about Tristan Thompson’s decision to portray Drake’s fictional best man in the rapper’s newest music video, considering the NBA star’s history with cheating and his recent paternity scandal.

In honour of the release of his new album, Honestly, Nevermind, the 35-year-old singer also dropped the music video for his single, Falling Back, on Friday.

At the beginning of the 10-minute video, Drake is seen preparing to get married and Thompson appears as his best man. However, before the ceremony begins, the 31-year-old athlete gives the groom a bit of relationship advice.

The clip starts off with Thompson asking Drake if he’s “ready”. And although the musician said he’s all set, the NBA player noted: “Doesn’t feel right, we scrap it. We go home, it’s done”.

Drake then goes on to tell Thompson that it was “a good time” for him to “settle down,” because he was “in love”.

In response, Thompson says: “Happy for you. If we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna get you right. You only get married once.” The video then shows Drake’s wedding, as he gets married to many different women.

Following the release of the video, fans have criticised Thompson for being involved with a video where there’s a wedding, as he’s become notorious for cheating on his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Khloé Kardashian.

“Tristan Thompson being the best man to Drake getting married to 23 women is DIABOLICAL,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The audacity of Drake to put Tristan Thompson in a music video about a wedding,” another added.

Others said that it made “sense” to have Thompson in the video, given the fact that Drake was shown settling down with more than one person.

“The fact that Drake put Tristan Thompson in this video where he’s marrying 22 women at once is hilarious,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Tristan Thompson being the best man in the Falling Back video while Drake marries multiple women…..it makes sense,” another viewer added.

A third user joked: “Tristan Thompson probably cheated on Khloé Kardashian 10 times during that Drake video”

In case you forgot, Kardashian has been vocal about how her ex-boyfriend cheated on her in 2018, while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. The events were also thoroughly discussed on her former E! reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kardashian and Thompson had been on-again, off-again pretty consistently up until January when Thompson confirmed that he had fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols. Nichols had previously filed a paternity lawsuit against him in December 2021.

According to court documents, Thompson confessed to having sexual intercourse with Nichols in March 2021, while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian.

In her new reality show, Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian shared in the season finale on Thursday that the drama with Nichols humiliated her and felt like a “slap in my face.”

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” she recalled in the episode. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you’re not even gonna be a f***ing heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating, I’m embarrassed.”