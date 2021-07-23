Kate Garraway has been praised for comparing an interview with a Conservative MP to an episode of Yes Minister.

During Friday’s episode (23 July) of Good Morning Britain, hosts Garraway and Richard Madeley interviewed environment secretary George Eustice about the so-called “pingdemic” occurring from the test and trace app.

Discussing plans to scrap isolation measures for vaccinated people on 16 August, Eustice said: “The reason for the date being set in the middle of August is when we think the current surge will have peaked and will start to decline… The rationale for the date that we’ve set is that is the date we’ll start to see the infection rates plateau and then hopefully decline.”

“So if they don’t plateau and they don’t decline, it might not happen?” Garraway questioned, with Eustice replying: “Well we would need to obviously keep things under our review at that point.”

“Got it. I’m beginning to feel a little bit like I’m in an episode of Yes Minister,” Garraway said, referencing a BBC sitcom from the 1980s about hopeless politicians.

Twitter users praised Garraway for her questioning of Eustice, with one comment reading: “Kate Garraway just murdered George Eustice live on GMB.”

“Kate Garraway grilling George Eustice - ‘I’m beginning to feel like I’m watching an episode of Yes Minister’ - #GMB should make her and Susanna Reid the full-time main presenters. Sock it to ‘em ladies,” one viewer wrote.

Another viewer said the scene was the “best line of the week from @kategarraway when talking to useless Eustice”.

“I’m glad someone’s said it because I’m pretty certain they don’t believe many have that perception,” another said of Garraway’s comment.

