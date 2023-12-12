Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci has revealed she recently underwent surgery for lung cancer despite having “never smoked a cigarette in my life”.

The actor and comedian, 43, shared her “surprise” diagnosis with fans in a TikTok video from the hospital, saying: “Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok’.

“I’m in the hospital but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early,” Micucci said. “It’s really weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise.”

She added: “But also I guess, also, it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

The video also included a clip of her hooked up to an IV while walking through the hospital with a staff member.

“It’s been a little bit of a trip,” she said. “I’ll probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I’ll be back at it.”

While smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society, it can also affect non-smokers who have been exposed to radon, secondhand smoke, air pollution or other factors.

Lung cancer is one of the top deadly cancers in the US. Although, when found early on, it is said to have a positive prognosis, with 70 per cent of people living at least five years.

When asked in the comment section what, if any, symptoms made her get checked for lung cancer, Micucci responded: “I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high.

She noted later that she had high levels of CPR, which are indicative of inflammation. “So I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed,” Micucci explained.

She is best known for her role as socially awkward Lucy on the hit CBS sitcom. Last year, Mayim Bialik said that she almost lost her Big Bang Theory role as Amy to Micucci.

Micucci was eventually cast as Raj’s (Kunal Nayyar) love interest and would go on to star in eight episodes.

She has also featured in Fox’s four-season sitcom Raising Hope, as well as Netflix’s drama series Easy.