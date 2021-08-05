Kate Winslet says there are some ‘very cool ideas’ for Mare of Easttown season 2

Kate Winslet has revealed that the creator of Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby, has come up with some “very cool ideas” for a potential second season.

The hit HBO drama, which saw Winslet play small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan, had been intended as a limited series, with HBO programming chief Casey Bloys saying in June that there were “no conversations” taking place for a second run.

But now, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Winslet has given fan hopes it could return.

“At the end of shooting we were like, ‘Holy hell we can never do that again. If HBO brings up the idea of a season two, we all just have to say absolutely not. There’s just no way we could possibly do it,’” Winslet said.

“And then there was talk, like, could there be? Especially when the show was getting such good responses… Creatively, Brad has shared some very cool ideas. We will see what happens. I also have to figure out if I can do it. Can I go through it again? It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I have to figure out if I can summon it all up again and do it again.”

Mare of Easttown earned a whopping 16 nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series and four acting nominations (for Kate Winslet, Evan Peters, Jean Smart, and Julianne Nicholson).

All episodes of Mare of Easttown are streaming on NOW.