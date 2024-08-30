Kathy Burke addresses calls to revive Kevin and Perry after Oasis reunion

Support truly

Kathy Burke has responded to calls for a Kevin and Perry revival after numerous requests from Oasis fans.

The actor, 60, starred as Perry alongside Harry Enfield, 63, as Kevin in the 1990s sketch shows about two sullen teenagers known for disrespecting their parents. In 2000, the characters appeared in their own feature film Kevin & Perry Go Large.

Following the news of Oasis’ reunion tour, which will see estranged brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher join forces for the first time in 16 years, an old sketch featuring the band’s hit song “Wonderwall” went viral. In the clip, Perry returns from Manchester as a converted Oasis fan.

Responding to the clip’s newfound popularity, Burke said: “Very nice to see this doing the rounds again. When I was a little kid I used to go to Manchester and come back with the accent. Harry and Paul thought this was very funny so wrote the sketch. The timing was perfect.”

However, the Gimme Gimme Gimme star later firmly ruled out a Kevin and Perry reunion by making a quip about her co-star’s age.

“Lots of requests for myself and Harry to revive Kevin and Perry since Oasis announcement,” Burke said.

“It’s not gonna happen. Mainly because I’m now 60 and H is 108 but thanks ever so for the love.”

Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed Oasis’ reunion on Tuesday (27 August) morning, following weeks of fan speculation and endless clues.

Announcing their reunion, the band said in a highly anticipated statement: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Unverified reports are claiming that Liam and Noel stand to make as much as £50m between them from the shows alone, with likely additional boosts from merch sales, sponsorship deals and other branding.

open image in gallery Oasis will play a run of reunion gigs next summer ( PA Media )

While Liam has hit back at claims he and his older brother are only doing the tour for the cash, it will certainly come in handy, not least for Noel who was reported to have paid out a £20m settlement in the divorce from his ex-wife, Sara MacDonald.

There are also claims that the reunion tour could boost the UK’s economy by around £350m as fans splash out on hotels, merch, travel, tickets and shopping. This is similar to the estimated uplift created by the UK leg of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

You can read more about how to get tickets to see Oasis next year here.