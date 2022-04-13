Comedian Kathy Burke has criticised the Conservative Party, branding them “liars and charlatans”, after Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were issued with fines for breaking lockdown rules.

Tory MPs have rushed to the prime minister’s defence, with some using the war in Ukraine to attempt to move the conversation away from Partygate.

Responding to Johnson’s apology, Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg tweeted: “This ought to close this matter. There is a war on and the Prime Minister, supported by the Chancellor, provides the leadership the nation needs.”

Burke has now expressed her dissatisfaction with the Conservative party’s handling of the situation, calling it “repulsive”.

She wrote on Twitter: “It’s pretty repulsive that the Tory’s are squeaking we should focus on the poor people of Ukraine when they didn’t and don’t give a flying f** about the poor people of their own country.”

“Charlatans and liars, the lot of them. What a show up,” she added.

Burke recently scolded Johnson for laughing during a meeting about Ukraine.

Retweeted a clip of the moment, she said: “Apparently this is what they do in parliament, all parties, whatever the subject. With people terrified as to what they’re going to do about rising fuel/food prices and people elsewhere getting bombed out of their homes.”

She added: “Maybe it’s time they just f stopped. ALL of them.”

She has also said: “It’s common sense not to vote Tory in the first f***ing place.”

The actor has a history of criticising Johnson, calling him a “charlatan” again over his response to coronavirus.

TV host Rylan Clarke also spoke out on Twitter following the news of the fines, attracting a reply from former Conservative politician Edwina Curry.