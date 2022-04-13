Boris Johnson news - live: ‘Humans make mistakes,’ says Shapps as PM and Sunak fight calls to quit after fine
The prime minister said it ‘did not occur’ to him that the gathering breached Covid rules
The prime minister is “human” and humans “sometimes make mistakes”, the transport secretary has said as he defended Boris Johnson.
When asked on Sky News how the prime minister can “possibly remain in office”, Grant Shapps said: “Everyone is human, people sometimes make mistakes.
“The question I suppose, your question goes to the heart of, you know, did he set out to do this? Was it something that was done with malice, with intent?
“And the answer is of course, is no. It's something that happened in error, and as I have said, I've spoken to him, he is incredibly embarrassed by the whole thing.
Earlier, Mr Johnson said it “did not occur” to him that the gathering might be breaching Covid rules, while Rishi Sunak said he understood that “for figures in public office, the rules must be applied stringently in order to maintain public confidence,” however both resisted calls to resign.
‘Liars and lawbreakers’ – UK papers react to PM’s refusal to quit
The prime minister’s apology over partygate and his refusal to quit prompted a mixed response from the press, as it emerged that Boris Johnson was the first leader to be hit with criminal sanctions while in office.
The PM, his wife Carrie and the chancellor all apologised on Tuesday and confirmed they had paid fines imposed by the Metropolitan Police over a party held on 19 June 2020 to mark Mr Johnson’s 56th birthday.
Speaking to broadcasters at Chequers, Mr Johnson said it “did not occur” to him that the gathering might be breaching Covid rules, while Rishi Sunak said he understood that “for figures in public office, the rules must be applied stringently in order to maintain public confidence”.
Wednesday’s front pages note that Boris Johnson appears to have ‘weathered the initial storm’ of the partygate scandal fall-out.
Partygate: Timeline of government gatherings as more fines issued
Boris Johnson is under intense pressure over Partygate again, after he and his chancellor Rishi Sunak were handed fixed penalty notice fines by the Metropolitan Police.
Scotland Yard announced more than 50 fines for government staff members over law-breaking events held at Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid pandemic.
Having initially said in December he was “sickened” at the idea of No 10 staff flouting rules, Mr Johnson found himself forced to admit that he too had attended an event on 20 May 2020.
The Independent looks at all the claims of parties and investigations into gatherings across No 10, government departments and at Conservative Party HQ.
Downing Street: Timeline of alleged gatherings across government during Covid restrictions
Boris Johnson did not knowingly break law, Shapps says
Grant Shapps has said Boris Johnson did not knowingly break the law.
Speaking on Sky News, the transport secretary said: “He didn't knowingly break the law. He didn't do it deliberately. He didn't come to Parliament and having knowingly done this.
“He thought in fact that the same people who wished him happy birthday, who he had already been meeting with earlier that day, was not breaking the law.
“The police take a different view. He absolutely accepts that and has paid the fine.”
When asked what it will take for the prime minister to leave office, Mr Shapps said “we live in a democracy and people have every right to vote, to decide what happens with their representatives”.
‘Humans make mistakes,’ minister says in defence of Boris Johnson’s Covid fine
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has come to the defence of the prime minister claiming that “humans make mistakes” and that Boris Johnson is very “embarrassed” by receiving the Covid fine from the Met Police.
When asked on Sky News this morning about the 50 Covid fines handed out by Met Police for Downing Street parties, Mr Shapps responded: “Everyone is human, people sometimes make mistakes,” he said.
“He's human and humans err sometimes they make mistakes. The police have investigated and independently come to their view he’s apologised he’s accepted responsibility, he’s paid the £50 fine.
“Your question goes to the heart of did he set out to do this, was this something done with malice or intent and the answer of course is no. It’s something that happened in error, I've spoken to him he’s incredibly embarrassed by the whole thing he knows it’s stupid he didn’t set up to break the law.
Boris Johnson’s Partygate troubles are far from over
The first Partygate fines at the top of government have landed. No one has resigned.
Yet questions are building over how the cumulative effect of more fixed penalty notices might be managed by senior figures in government, and the wider Conservative Party.
Boris Johnson plans to blame his Partygate mishaps on misguided assurances from his erstwhile team in Downing Street that he had been acting in accordance with Covid laws, The Independent has learnt. He does so as the first sitting prime minister to break his own laws.
Our economics editor, Anna Isaac, has the full analysis below:
Boris Johnson’s Partygate troubles are far from over
Analysis: PM and his chancellor have apologised after being fined. But this might not be enough if further punishment follows
Tory MP claims Boris Johnson ‘did not break the law'
Tory MP Shailesh Vara claims Boris Johnson didn't break the law, despite the PM being fined by the Met Police for attending his lockdown birthday bash.
Speaking on LBC this morning the MP, Mr Vara said that Downing Street staff were simply marking the birthday of the prime minister in an event that lasted “no longer than nine minutes.”
“My view is the prime minister has accepted that the police have come to this conclusion, they’ve fined the prime minister and the chancellor,” Mr Vara said. “I accept the view of the police,” he added.
When pressed, however, Mr Vara struggled to say that Boris Johnson broke the law after being handed a Covid fine.
ICYMI: Johnson offers ‘full apology’ for breaking Covid laws
Boris Johnson has offered a “full apology” and confirmed he has paid a fixed penalty fine for attending a birthday party in Downing Street in June 2020, but insisted that it “did not occur to me” at the time that he had broken the rules.
Defending himself against accusations that he misled parliament over parties at No 10, Mr Johnson insisted that he “spoke in completely good faith” when he told the House of Commons that no Covid rules were broken.
And he made clear that he will not resign after becoming the first sitting UK prime minister ever to be found by police to have broken the law.
Asked if he will quit, he replied: “I want to be able to get on and deliver the mandate that I have.”
Confirming that he had been fined over the birthday party - at which a close ally previously said he was “ambushed with a cake” - Mr Johnson said: “I’ve paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology and in the spirit of openness and humility I want to be completely clear about what happened on that date.”
Renewed calls demanding PM’s resignation
Boris Johnson is facing fresh calls for his resignation after he became the first sitting prime minister in UK history to be found by police to have broken the law.
Labour leader Keir Starmer said that the fines showed that the PM and his chancellor Rishi Sunak had lied repeatedly about the Partygate scandal, dishonouring both their offices and the sacrifices of the British people. He said: “They have to go.”
His call for their resignation was echoed by former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and by representatives of families bereaved by the pandemic, who said that the “shameless” prime minister had “taken us all for mugs” and caused untold hurt to those who lost loved ones.
While the prime minister immediately paid the fine and offered a “full apology”, he gave no indication that he was considering leaving his position.
He acknowledged public anger at his failure to observe restrictions which he had imposed on the entire nation and said voters “had the right to expect better” from him.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the details.
Johnson resists calls to quit after becoming first PM to be punished for breaking law
‘You have paid a fine. Our loved ones paid with their lives’: Rishi Sunak and Carrie Johnson also issued with police fixed penalty notices over lockdown-breaching birthday party
Recap: Why were fines issued?
The FPNs relate to parties held at No 10 while London, and the rest of the UK, was under strict lockdown regulations.
Downing Street has now confirmed that Mr Johnson’s fine relates to a birthday gathering held for him while severe Covid restrictions were imposed on the public. The event, at which a Tory MP infamously suggested Mr Johnson had been “ambushed with a cake”, was also attended by Rishi Sunak and Carrie Johnson.
A spokesperson for No 10 said: “The Metropolitan Police have now explained that the FPN issued to the PM will be in relation to the following incident: ‘On 19 June 2020, at the Cabinet Room 10 Downing Street, between 2pm and 3pm, you participated in a gathering of two or more people indoors’.”
Police made clear that further fines may also be issued to those already penalised, suggesting they are working through cases event by event rather than individual by individual.
