Partygate: Boris Johnson claims 'it did not occur' to him that he was breaking rules#

The prime minister is “human” and humans “sometimes make mistakes”, the transport secretary has said as he defended Boris Johnson.

When asked on Sky News how the prime minister can “possibly remain in office”, Grant Shapps said: “Everyone is human, people sometimes make mistakes.

“The question I suppose, your question goes to the heart of, you know, did he set out to do this? Was it something that was done with malice, with intent?

“And the answer is of course, is no. It's something that happened in error, and as I have said, I've spoken to him, he is incredibly embarrassed by the whole thing.

Earlier, Mr Johnson said it “did not occur” to him that the gathering might be breaching Covid rules, while Rishi Sunak said he understood that “for figures in public office, the rules must be applied stringently in order to maintain public confidence,” however both resisted calls to resign.